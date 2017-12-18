Child, Grandfather Injured in Wayne County Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- A 1-year-old girl and her grandfather were burned in a fire Monday morning in Wayne County, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Middle Creek Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday, there was little they could do to save the home.

Officials say two people were inside when the fire sparked. Both were burned and had to be rushed to the hospital.

One of them is a 1-year-old girl and the other, her grandfather.

Family members say Larry Weidner and Anna Lee Rake both are being treated at the burn center at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown.

"The people made their way out prior to us getting here. They actually had a neighbor's vehicle then met up with EMS and did their treatment, then decided they needed more care, took them to (Geisinger) CMC, one by ground and one by helicopter," said Honesdale Fire Chief Steven Bates.

According to family, the girl was living with her grandparents after her mother, just 21 years old, died in May as the result of a drug overdose.

Now, one week before Christmas, the family is enduring yet another loss -- the girl and her grandfather burned and the home gone.

"The one section was fully engulfed. There was nothing we could do, we had a truck bring water from two miles away. By then, it was totally engulfed," said the chief.

The grandmother was at work when the fire started.

Larry Weidner is listed as stable at Lehigh Valley Hospital burn center. A condition for his granddaughter was not available.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.