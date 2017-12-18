Brother of Accused Serial Rapist: ‘Family is in shock’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- State police in Northumberland County say they have arrested a serial rapist.

Charges were brought against John Kurtz of Shamokin with investigators saying he attacked three women over the course of five years.

Kurtz was led into his arraignment in Milton on Monday where he was slapped with felony charges, including rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

His arrest comes after an investigation that began in July of last year when a woman told authorities she had been kidnapped from her home near Milton and raped.

At Kurtz's home in Shamokin, his younger brother Jason said the family is in shock.

“Just can't understand where it came from, how this is even possible, his behavior,” said Jason Kurtz. “We're all trying to keep everything together. He has two children, a wife, house.”

According to court papers, the first attack Kurtz is charged with happened in November 2012. A woman told police a man had tied her up in her basement in Shamokin Township but left without sexually assaulting her.

Then in July 2016, a woman said a man tied her up, took her from her home near Milton and raped her.

Finally, in April of this year, a woman said she was tied up and kidnapped from her home near Herndon and raped.

State police call Kurtz a serial rapist and believe there could be more victims.

“As a result of this investigation, we anticipate the potential for additional victims that haven't yet come forward,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Sherman Shadle.

State police say they caught Kurtz, who works as a corrections officer at SCI Coal Township, through lots of forensics and DNA evidence.

Kurtz's neighbor said state police were at Kurtz's home all day.

“Looked like, I guess they had the mobile crime lab up over across the street, and they took out tons of evidence and stuff. They were very busy,” said neighbor Phillip Twist.

Kurtz was given $1.5 million straight cash bail because investigators feel he is a flight risk.

He is scheduled to be back in court next week.

He is currently being held at the Centre County Prison.