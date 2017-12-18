Bowling Benefit for First Responders Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A bowling alley was packed with police, firefighters, and ambulance workers, but there was no trouble here in Luzerne County.

They were knocking down pins at Chacko's Bowling on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to help others.

It's a fundraiser called Bowl for Boots and Badges to benefit first responders affected by Hurricane Harvey back in August.

"I couldn't imagine working like I worked today, firefighters worked today, ambulance personnel worked today, and to go home and everything's gone. I just couldn't imagine that. That touches my heart," said George Keifer, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 84.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman emceed the bowling event here in Wilkes-Barre.