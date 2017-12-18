Arrest Made in Series of Sexual Assaults

MILTON -- State police investigators have announced an arrest in a series of sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults in Columbia and Northumberland counties.
John Kurtz, 43, of Shamokin, was arrested Monday.
According to state police, Kurtz confessed to the rape or attempted rape and kidnapping of three women in Northumberland County. He was arrested Monday morning where he works at the state prison in Coal Township.
Kurtz was arraigned Monday afternoon in Milton.
He faces around 30 charges including rape, aggravated sexual assault, and kidnapping.
State police tell Newswatch 16 Kurtz confessed to three crimes that happened in Northumberland County over the past five years, including the most recent, which was this past April near Herndon.
He admitted to breaking into women's homes, kidnapping them, taking them to another location and raping them.
Kurtz was identified through DNA evidence and forensic evidence.
"Hopefully, the citizens of Northumberland County can rest assured tonight knowing a serial rapist has been removed from their streets," said Lt. Sherman Shadle, Pennsylvania State Police
Bail is set at $1.5 million cash and Kurtz was taken to the Centre County jail.
State police want to add, while this case is closed, there are potentially other victims. If you believe you were victimized by John Kurtz, you are encouraged to come forward.
Authorities made the investigation public over the summer, asking for help and advising people in the area to be on alert and to keep their homes locked up.
