Woman Celebrates 104th Birthday

BLAKELY -- It wasn't just another ordinary Sunday for one woman in Lackawanna County.

Vicki Jenkins celebrated her 104th birthday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Blakely.

Friends and family, including her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, joined in on the celebration.

Jenkins was born in 1913, the same year Woodrow Wilson became president.

Her official birthday is Monday, December 18.

Newswatch 16 would like to wish Vicki a very happy 104th birthday.