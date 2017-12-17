Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll give you a super easy recipe for venison jerky. Want to make it for yourself? Here's the recipe:

Venison Jerky

Ingredients:

3 pounds venison cut into strips (or beef)

½ cup Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon liquid smoke (optional)

Place all the ingredients in a gallon zip bag. Marinate for 24 hours. Knead the bag occasionally to make sure every piece of meat is being marinated.

Place venison strips on the racks of the dehydrator making sure the pieces are not touching. It should take between 6 and 8 hours for the venison to dehydrate. It really depends on how uniformly the strips were cut.

If you plan on using your oven, preheat oven to 160 degrees. If your oven doesn’t go that low then put it on the lowest setting and watch them closely. Be sure to crack open the door of the oven to allow the moisture to escape. This process could take up to 8 hours depending on the temperature.