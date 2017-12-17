× Shots Fired in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — Police are investigating what lead to shots being fired in Pottsville.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, an argument broke out along West Market Street, which ended in shots being fired into a building, police said.

A 36-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

Three people fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information related to the incident in Pottsville is asked to call Pottsville police at 570-628-3792.