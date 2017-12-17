Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE-- Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night on Bradford Street.
Police have not released many details, but authorities said they are looking for a suspect.
Investigators would not say if anyone was injured.
41.244573 -75.868339
7 comments
Archie Beal
Ahh el ma I find your comment somewhat inaccurate…I suggest you take a good hard look at the Las Vegas shooter…or did you forget about him?…he was a very weathly tax paying citizens with registered firearms. I can name more perpetrators if you would like…try again…the bill of rights needs to be scrapped and rewritten….it is an archaic document that doesn’t pertain to modern day society and modern day society has taken far too much advantage of it.
Archie Beal
It won’t stop until the government sets some sort restrictions on gun possession …hence why the 2nd and 4th ammendments need major attention and desperately needs to be abolished and rewritten. Society is negatively evolving and these measures are necessary to correct the firearm issue that plagues this country….people in society have developed a sense of entitlement and lack morals…this is also a main contributor to the issues this country faces
El.Ma.
ARCHIE BEAL, I have come to the conclusion that you type the things that you do in order to incite debate and garner responses. You know, as well as anyone else, that the people committing the violence aren’t law-abiding and tax-paying citizens who register their weapons, as required. So, your comments are deliberately inflammatory and it’s almost comical.
Were it not for our Amendment Rights, you wouldn’t be legally allowed to post your own comments. Go have some ovaltine, ARCHIE BEAL, and you’ll feel better, later.
Law1885
You dont touch the amendments, its this slap on the wrist sentencing that needs work. The constitution is for legal law abiding citizens, the others have to be harshly delt with. The spread of leftist ideology is taking its toll.. work camps & chain gangs would be a productive solution, along with the wall.
JP
Once again Archie you are talking out your rear hole. These shootings have nothing to do with our rights. We need harsher penalties to the ones who disobey the law. Bring back the chain gangs since these criminals are already in a gang. Make them really work for there stay and crimes.
El.Ma.
Another one? It’s almost like W-B is a carnival shooting gallery. What’s the total on that for 2017? Random shootings in Wilkes-Barre?
And, you know that whomever is doing all of the shooting has their weapons duly registered. Pfffft.
Carl
the police are looking for a suspect….Ya Think????????