Senior Project Spreads Holiday Cheer

WAYMART -- Families in part of Wayne County received an early Christmas gift this year.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Masonic Lodge in Waymart for Abby's Mission.

The event was put together by 11th grader Abby Gogolski as part of her senior project. She wanted to do something special for families in need in the Western Wayne School District.

Food was donated, and money was raised to make up bags filled with all the fixings to make a Christmas dinner.

The event was also held at Salem Lodge near Hamlin.

$3,500 in donations was raised for the event in Wayne County.