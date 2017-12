Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A man has died after an early morning fire in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County coroner identified the victim as Robert Cizik, 59, of Scranton.

The flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Sunday along Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, but the building filled with smoke.

An autopsy Monday indicated Cizik died from smoke inhalation.

The Scranton Police fire marshal said the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.