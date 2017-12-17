Domino’s Donates Profits to Family of Murdered Delivery Driver

EAST STROUDSBURG -- There was a lot of pizza ordered Sunday night at a Domino's in part of Monroe County. All the money will go to help the family of a delivery driver who was shot and killed last week.

There was a steady number of customers at the pizza shop in East Stroudsburg where Richard Labar worked delivering food. Police say he was shot while on a delivery on the campus of East Stroudsburg University nearly one week ago.

Three people were arrested and charged in the shooting death, which started as a robbery and ended with the delivery driver's death in the hospital.

The Domino's franchise where he worked chose to donate all the profits from 10:30 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday to Labar's family.

