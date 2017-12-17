Christmas Brunch Honoring Local Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Friends and family of former Penn State quarterback and former Oakland Raider, Matt McGloin, held a Christmas party for veterans in Lackawanna County.

Folks turned out at the Gino Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton Sunday morning for some food and fun.

The McGloin family hosted the party to thank the veterans for everything they have done and continue to do for our country.

McGloin could not be at the event, but his wife read a letter to the crowd that was written by Matt.

"Matt formed his foundation in order to help the people in our community, and I can't think of a better place than to start right here with our veterans, to honor them," said Paul McGloin of Scranton, Matt's father.

Vets received gifts that were purchased and wrapped by the McGloin foundation.