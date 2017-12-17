Christmas Brunch Honoring Local Veterans

Posted 7:13 pm, December 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22PM, December 17, 2017

SCRANTON -- Friends and family of former Penn State quarterback and former Oakland Raider, Matt McGloin, held a Christmas party for veterans in Lackawanna County.

Folks turned out at the Gino Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton Sunday morning for some food and fun.

The McGloin family hosted the party to thank the veterans for everything they have done and continue to do for our country.

McGloin could not be at the event, but his wife read a letter to the crowd that was written by Matt.

"Matt formed his foundation in order to help the people in our community, and I can't think of a better place than to start right here with our veterans, to honor them," said Paul McGloin of Scranton, Matt's father.

Vets received gifts that were purchased and wrapped by the McGloin foundation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment