American Legion Annual Christmas Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE -- Friends and family gathered at the American Legion in Montrose for an annual Christmas party.

The event was filled with cookies, presents, and even a visit from Santa himself.

Parents at the event were happy to see the tradition is being carried on.

"When I was younger, I would come to the Legion Christmas party, so it's nice that they still have it so I can bring my own kids," said Julie Garner, Montrose.

The Christmas party wrapped up around 3 p.m. Sunday in Susquehanna County.