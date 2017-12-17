American Legion Annual Christmas Party

Posted 7:01 pm, December 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, December 17, 2017

MONTROSE -- Friends and family gathered at the American Legion in Montrose for an annual Christmas party.

The event was filled with cookies, presents, and even a visit from Santa himself.

Parents at the event were happy to see the tradition is being carried on.

"When I was younger, I would come to the Legion Christmas party, so it's nice that they still have it so I can bring my own kids," said Julie Garner, Montrose.

The Christmas party wrapped up around 3 p.m. Sunday in Susquehanna County.

1 Comment