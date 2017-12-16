Ski Lift Error Strands Dozens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOALSBURG--Dozens of people became stranded on a ski lift for hours near State College.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at Tussey Mountain.

According to the resort, a chairlift slipped along the rope and slid back into the chair behind it, causing a domino effect involving four chairs, and several people were trapped in the air for about two hours.

Resort officials say several people were injured, but they are expected to be OK.

The resort says it is looking into what caused the lift malfunction.