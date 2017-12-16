Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP-- Not everyone has the means to spend money on the holidays, but thanks to some cops in Luzerne County, needy kids got a little help spreading holiday cheer.

The Shop with a Cop program was held by the Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday. Troopers near Hazleton invited kids to Walmart in Hazle Township where they picked out gifts for themselves and their families.

It wasn't just about giving. Troopers told Newswatch 16 that it was about building relationships.

"A certain amount of money was used for themselves, but it was really about buying for their family and siblings. Teaching them to give back, and building that relationship at a young age with the kids, that we're not just here for the bad things, and you can come to us if you need us, and building that rapport," said Tpr. David Peters.

The Shop with a Cop program in Luzerne County was made possible by a grant through Walmart.