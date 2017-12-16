Santa Run in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The second annual Running with the Santas took place in downtown Scranton Saturday at 1 p.m. to benefit charity. Runners from our area came together in the chilly weather for a fun and festive opportunity to burn off those Christmas Cookies.

"It doesn`t feel quite as serious. You get to dress up. Everyone just has a fun time, gets in the holiday spirit, and gets a little bit of exercise," said Josey Rupert, Shickshinny.

"It`s just fun to get out and have like a non-super competitive race. To just be able to dress up, and have some fun, and definitely race money for a really great cause," said Orrson-Martino of Dallas.

This race benefits charities in the community every year. This year's it`s St. Joseph`s Center and Catholic Social Services.

If you're looking for a race to jump-start your New Year's resolution exercise goals, the Scranton Running Company will be hosting another race on January 6.

"The next local race that I know is going to be January 6. It`s the Scranton Fire Department is putting on a Fire and Ice 5K to benefit the Pennsylvania Fallen Firefighter's Memorial that their starting," said Justin Sandy, Scranton Running Co.