ORWIGSBURG--Dancer and Prancer brought a little Christmas magic to Schuylkill County Saturday. The duo brought a big buzz to Vintage 61 Storehouse in Orwigsburg.

The annual arrival is a big hit for families, and kids who get to see the reindeer first hand.

"It was cool. The reindeer were really soft," said Isabella Hughes of Orwigsburg.

Of course, the pair doesn't travel without the big guy. Santa was also on hand to greet the children in Schuylkill County.