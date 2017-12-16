× Mother Accused of Giving Young Daughter Money to Buy Her Heroin

HONESDALE– A mother from Wayne County is charged with child endangerment, for allegedly giving her 12-year-old daughter money to buy her heroin.

State police say Autumn Nicole Delong, 31, of Honesdale, gave the young girl $40.

The girl went to a teen who troopers say sold her crushed sheetrock.

He’s charged with selling counterfeit drugs