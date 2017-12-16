× In Your Neighborhood

Open House

The Hudson Model Railroad Club sponsors an Open House every weekend now through early January. The Open House is Saturdays & Sundays, Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 6 & 7 each day noon – 5 p.m. Admission is free to the model railroad club located in the Hudson section of Wilkes-Barre at the corner of Gibbon & Martin Streets on the second floor above the Polish Club.

Annual Holiday Season Open House

The Anthracite Model Railroad Society sponsors an Open House in Hazleton. The HO train displays are of local PA scenes. The club is located off 23rd Street on Hanover Court in Hazleton. The Open House is free to attend on Saturdays & Sundays, Dec. 30, 31 and Jan 6 & 7, each day from noon until 5 p.m.