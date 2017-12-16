Cold Showers Bring Christmas Cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE-- An annual outdoor shower in the cold raises money for kids to have a merry Christmas.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Michael G. Stanton on Main Street in Honesdale Saturday taking a shower for charity.

This is the 16th year for the event, that helps raise money for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.

Along with donations from businesses and people driving by, the shower raised $20,000 for the cause in Wayne County.