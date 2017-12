Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON-- A bakery in Luzerne County went to the dogs.

Three Dog Bakery in Kingston is normally no stranger to pooches.

The business bakes tasty treats made just for dogs. This Saturday they were cooking up something different.

The bakery hosted an adoption event for the Luzerne County SPCA.

Common Grounds Cafe served up coffee for donations.

All proceeds benefit the Luzerne County SPCA.