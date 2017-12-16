School Closings And Delays

Christmas in Jim Thorpe: Marion Hose Bar

Posted 9:30 am, December 16, 2017, by

The newly renovated Marion Hose Bar is located in the historic Marion Hose Co. No. 1.  They offer casual fantastic fare.  They feature locally sourced craft beers, fine wines, cocktails and specialty whiskies.  Their executive chef showed us how to make a Ramen dish with Christmas leftovers.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s