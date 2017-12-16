School Closings And Delays

Christmas in Jim Thorpe: Harry Packer Mansion Inn

Posted 9:30 am, December 16, 2017, by

Paul Epsom visits the Harry Packer Mansion Inn to see their magnificent themed Christmas decorations.  This purely Victorian mansion sits high on Packer Hill overlooking the downtown.  It is perfectly preserved and offers opulence of days gone by with all of the modern conveniences.

