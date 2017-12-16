A Day-long Standoff with Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- There was a tense situation for the people in part of Williamsport, while police say a man with a rifle holed himself up in an apartment.

Police have been outside an apartment building on Light Street since 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man pointed a rifle outside his home and so far has not surrendered to police.

Police fired smoke grenades and flashbangs into the apartment. Broken windows on the top floor could be seen, while police took cover behind riot shields.

A crowd stood waiting to see what would happen next.

"We have our spats of violence but usually never the SWAT teams in full force and yelling for extra backup no," said Perry Hart of Williamsport.

People stood behind police tape for hours, while police urged the man to come out of the apartment and surrender, but he refused.

"This is the first time we have had something big like this on our block, but it is very scary. They have SWAT team everywhere," said Lauren Tennis of Williamsport.

Police made people stay back out of the line of fire.

Lauren Tennis was in a group of neighbors trying to figure how the situation would end. The mother of four says all this makes her think of her young children.

"They have never been through something like this. It's not something you`d expect in Williamsport, nothing this bad. No, I mean there is a lot of bad things going on in Williamsport, but this one here tops the cake. I think so," said Tennis.

Police have not released the man's name or why they responded to the home in the first place.

Police have been trying to make the man come out using smoke grenades and flashbangs but still are unsuccessful.