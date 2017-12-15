× Woman in Bradford County Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges

ATHENS — Police in Bradford County have arrested a woman in connection with a sexual assault involving a minor.

According to police, Tracy Gault allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy on several occasions.

Police say Gault would purchase the boy games and food in order to get close to him.

Gault is expected in court on corruption of minors and other related charges next month in Bradford County.