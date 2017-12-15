Round 2: WNEP Ski Card 2017
We are excited to announce the Round 2 of the 2017-2018 Ski Card!
You can purchase a ski card that is good for one full day lift ticket at each of the following local ski resorts:
- Whiteface Mountain– Lake Placid, NY
- Ski Big Bear– Pennsylvania
- Jack Frost / Big Boulder– Pennsylvania
- Mountain Creek– New Jersey
- Shawnee Mountain– Pennsylvania
- Ski Sawmill– Pennsylvania
- Swain Mountain– New York
- Tussey Mountain – Pennsylvania
- Greek Peak – New York
You may redeem this for either weekday or weekend lift tickets. That’s right, you can ski on the weekend with the WNEP Ski Card! Please note that this is not valid for holidays (Please see holiday dates in restrictions below.)
The best part about this deal is that you can ski each of these great resorts for only $129 total! That’s more than a 75% savings from purchasing a lift ticket to each mountain, individually! If you want to take advantage of this great deal, then you’d better act fast as quantities are limited!
Click HERE to order your WNEP Ski Card today!
Restrictions:
- Valid for one lift ticket at each participating mountain
- Not valid with other offers
- No cash value
- Not valid on holidays: 12/23/2017 thru 1/1/2018 … 1/13/2018 thru 1/15/2018 … 2/17/2018 thru 2/19/2018.
- Ski Card will expire on 06/01/2018
- Tax and gratuity are not included