Winners Selected for WNEP Snow Thrower Contest

The winner of the grand prize – a Troy-Bilt 26″ 2-stage, 4-cycle, gas snow thrower — is Jean Shriner from Lavelle.

The winner of prize two – a Yard Machines 21″ single-stage, gas snow thrower – is Harriet Zetelski of Jim Thorpe.

Newswatch 16 wants to explain an issue that happened Thursday night when we picked the names for the two winners of our Snow Thrower Contest.

We pulled the same name for both snow throwers. It turns out one woman submitted several times for the same day and hour for the first inch of snow in our backyard.

By mistake, her name was included twice among the 111 names. We immediately picked another person to win the second snow thrower.

We apologize for any confusion.

