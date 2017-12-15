School Closings And Delays

Organization Seeks Toy Donations in Lycoming County

Posted 8:20 pm, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:19PM, December 15, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT — American Rescue Workers are struggling to find the support they need to make the holiday season special for all children this year.

The non-profit organization that helps out with Toys For Tots each year is low on toys for the first time ever.

The present giveaway is next week and volunteers still need thousands of toys for the drive.

Volunteers are concerned that if they don’t get the support they need, hundreds of children might have to go without this holiday.

“It was really heartwrenching to hear and to see that we are going to be short this year and that we don’t know what the best plan is, so we need that support,” said Mike Kane.

Folks can either bring new toys to American Rescue Workers in Williamsport or click here to make a donation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s