Organization Seeks Toy Donations in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT — American Rescue Workers are struggling to find the support they need to make the holiday season special for all children this year.

The non-profit organization that helps out with Toys For Tots each year is low on toys for the first time ever.

The present giveaway is next week and volunteers still need thousands of toys for the drive.

Volunteers are concerned that if they don’t get the support they need, hundreds of children might have to go without this holiday.

“It was really heartwrenching to hear and to see that we are going to be short this year and that we don’t know what the best plan is, so we need that support,” said Mike Kane.

Folks can either bring new toys to American Rescue Workers in Williamsport or click here to make a donation.