× Man Locked Up After Meth Lab Bust in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE — A man is behind bars after police say they busted a meth lab in Snyder County.

According to Selinsgrove police, they busted a meth lab earlier this month allegedly operated by Jeremy Wertz.

Wertz was arrested on Friday and charged with risking a catastrophe and drug-related charges.

Wertz is locked up in Snyder County on $1 million bail.