× Man Invents Booby Trap Package to Deter Thieves

Jeremy Barrow got fed up with people stealing packages off his porch, so he created “The Blank Box” – an empty box decoy with a detonator inside that makes a loud noise when someone tries to take the box.

He told KCPQ 13 he wanted a way to deter thieves without harming them.

One year after he created his invention, it has become big business. People can order their own “Blank Box,” as well as t-shirts from Barrow’s website.