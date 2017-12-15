School Closings And Delays

Hazleton Police Searching for Man Involved in Attempted Child Abduction

Posted 8:08 pm, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:07PM, December 15, 2017

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton are investigating an attempted child abduction.

According to police, a red sedan driven by a man approached a 10-year-old girl on her way to school Friday morning and asked the girl wanted a ride.

The girl reportedly said no and continued around the corner when the man stopped a second time and asked again.

Police say the girl refused again and walked quickly to the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Hazleton Detective Bureau.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

