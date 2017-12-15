Faulty Furnace Blamed for Pittston Fire

Posted 5:33 am, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29AM, December 15, 2017

PITTSTON -- A faulty furnace is getting the blame for a fire at a home in Luzerne County.

Nine people live in the double block on East Columbus Avenue in Pittston.

However, only five were inside when the flames sparked just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

They all got out okay.

One woman who lives there with her four children tells Newswatch 16 there was some kind of problem with an oil delivery Thursday morning.

Investigators are still looking into exactly how that fire started here in Luzerne County.

