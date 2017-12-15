× Family Seeking Justice for DJ Mo

WILKES-BARRE — Two men involved in a shooting were in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on homicide charges for a shooting in Wilkes-Barre dating back to 2013.

Family and friends of the victim were there and gave an emotional plea afterward.

Witnesses testified about the shooting of Michael Onley, also known in Wilkes-Barre as the popular “DJ Mo.”

His mother says she just wants justice for her son.

Roberto Battle is the accused shooter and David Nealy is the accused driver. They were both in court for the hearing.

Prosecutors say the two men took the life of Michael Onley in a drive-by shooting back in 2013.

Years after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre, both listened as prosecutors detailed what led to the death of Onley.

Onley’s family sat in court, listening to all the details about their loved one’s death and then spoke with Newswatch 16.

“Just happy, justice for DJ Mo,” said Najava Pilgrin. “He is my son. He is a very, very good guy. He would give the shirt of his back to anyone that needed him.”

Onley, known as DJ Mo on Wilkes University’s radio station, was outspoken about violence in Wilkes-Barre, even organizing anti-violence marches.

In October of 2013, he was shot and killed outside the now-closed down “Outsiders” bar.

In court, witnesses pegged Roberto Battle as the shooter and David Nealy as the driver.

One witness testified it was his gun he bought for self-defense that Battle used in the drive-by homicide.

“Cowards, definitely cowards and I just want them to get what’s coming to them,” said family friend Dennis Moore.

Nearly four years after Onley’s death, U.S. Marshalls arrested Battle in New York City earlier this year, while Nealy was locked up already in a state prison in Schuylkill County.

Prosecutors say the drive-by was just a way to get back at the bar for kicking them out.

“My son was anti-violent and this movement is going to go forward anti-violent. We just want justice. We don’t want no harm coming to anybody,” Pilgrin said.

Both Nealy and Battle are behind bars.

This case is headed to trial but a date has not been set.