Electric City Hosting Scranton Public Market Just in Time for the Holidays

Posted 6:49 pm, December 15, 2017

SCRANTON -- Vendors are all set up and ready for the Scranton Public Market inside the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The holiday market will include plenty of food and drink vendors, which are set up in the former food court area, hoping to draw in visitors.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the theme for the market is "Trim The Table" and vendors are excited about bringing their locally made items to sell.

"Seems like it's gonna be good for business. Excitement down here is really big. There hasn't been anything down here in a while so everyone seems to be really excited," said Jade Risner, Sugarload Herb Farms.

"This is an excellent opportunity. As a culture we're moving away from big stores and into more homemade products, so it's having a marketplace like this I haven't seen anything like it before and I'm hoping it'll be great for small town vendors," said Brittany Gordon, Household 6 Creations.

Organizers say in addition to a wide array of local products and samples, the event will feature entertainment and free gift bags for every visitor.

The Scranton Public Market will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks in Lackawanna County.

