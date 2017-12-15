× Community Reacts to 3-Year-Old’s Homicide

BERWICK — Michael Crimi, 19, was arrested Thursday in Florida for multiple charges including the homicide of 3-year-old Isabella Brown in Berwick.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Isabella’s mother Sierra Brown Friday afternoon and she said her daughter was her world. She said to be careful who you leave your children with because sometimes you can’t trust who you think you can.

On Friday, November 24, police were called to an apartment building on Freas Avenue in Berwick due to an unresponsive Isabella Brown.

Police say the mother’s boyfriend Michael Crimi was home with her while her mother was at work. He told police that he tried to wake her up and when she didn’t respond, he tried to wake her up by putting her in the bathtub and giving her CPR. After that failed, he called his mother, and then 911.

Crimi told police and doctors that four days prior, Isabella had fallen off of the toilet and hit her head on the bathtub and had not shown any signs of injury, but doctors and police say they found something different.

Police and doctors viewed multiple bruises, head, and brain injuries on Isabella that were not consistent with Crimi’s story. They believe the trauma to Isabella is consistent with someone beating her and they believe Crimi did it.

Isabella Brown died on November 28. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt-force injuries.

Isabella’s mother Sierra Brown told Newswatch 16 she wants everyone to remember her daughter as a bright little girl.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with in the neighborhood say didn’t know Bella, but they are saddened and shocked by what happened.

“Yeah, that’s it’s terrible that people would do something like that to a little baby,” said one neighbor.

“Well, people that abuse children and animals and stuff like that, I have no time for ‘em. It just makes me really mad and I hate hearing about it. I hope he gets justice paid to him for abusing the children,” says Jim Satetz of Briar Creek Township.

Michael Crimi had an extradition hearing today in Florida. He’s not fighting that so police in Columbia County have 30 days to go get him, bring him back here, and charge him with homicide and other charges.