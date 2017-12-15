Cold Day for People in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON--- Temperatures were in the single digits Friday morning. It made for a cold commute and day at work for some people who had to work outside.

Even before the sun was up, sanitation workers were not only bundled up in Scranton but up and at ‘em.

“You've got to dress like ten clothes on, I have five, six layers on, three socks,” Jose Pinto of Denaples Sanitation said.

“Everything in the cans are frozen and they won't come out so you have to dig into them. So, you're hoping everything goes smoothly so you can get done,” said Dave Thomas of Denaples Sanitation said.

Some people had to struggle through the single digit temperatures during their walk to work.

“It’s freezing. It’s like zero below right now. Look at that big clock right there, it says nine degrees! It’s horrible. I’m dead,” Shakira Sampson said laughing.

As the sun began to rise over the city, furnaces were working overtime to keep everyone’s homes warm.

A 6 year old summed up what was on everyone’s mind.

“I’m freezing,” she said.

It seemed like everything was frozen. Even crossing guard Mary Abear had to agree.

“Definitely winter is here,” Abear said.

Some people who don’t have a warm place to call home took a load off their feet at the Keystone Mission.

“They're normally coming in in the morning because their hands are freezing, their feet are freezing because a lot of them are in a tent tonight or under the bridge in some sort of shelter,” Kathy Regan, volunteer coordinator at the Keystone Mission said.

The rescue mission is collecting warm clothes, coats, and boots to help keep the homeless warm on cold days just like today.

For more information about how you can help, call (570) 871-4795.