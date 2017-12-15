Centre County Grand Jury Report Blasts Penn State over Fraternities

BELLEFONTE -- A grand jury report blasts Penn State University and its handling of hazing at fraternities over the last decade and makes recommendations on how the university can improve after the death of a pledge this year.
The Centre County district attorney just released the findings of a grand jury, looking into the fraternity culture at Penn State. It found a shocking history of hazing and says that must change.
The grand jury says even the moves Penn State made to crack down on fraternities after the death of Timothy Piazza this year aren't working.
That grand jury is recommending significant changes at Penn State and to state law.
The grand jury report questions why Penn State labeled Beta Theta Pi as a model fraternity in recent years when there were indications of problems there dating back a decade.
That's where pledge Timothy Piazza died back in February after a night of heavy drinking.
In this story
The grand jury says even new rules implemented at Penn State after that aren't enforced, pointing out violations even on parents weekend -- violations that included parents themselves.
Here are some of the recommendations:
- A new Pennsylvania law called "Tim's Law" with stricter penalties for hazing.
- Stiffer state laws on giving alcohol to minors.
- A pledge's bill of rights for new frat members.
- Establishing a hazing hotline much better that one already available.
- A rule where hazing equals expulsion at Penn State.
"You want to make them think twice about engaging in behavior, make it student-conduct punishable individually. Start saying if you're engaging in hazing, not only are we going to learn about it, but we're passing it on to police and you are going to be charged criminally, because that is, by the way, an actual crime," said Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller.
The grand jury report includes testimony from a Penn State administrator who says the university has had a lot of resistance to its new rules from alumni and even parents of frat brothers.
8 comments
Statepenn
Doesn’t Centre county residents get upset over all this county money being spent on this criminal enterprise we call Pennstate?
Beansoup
Horny Valley probably has worse secrets than pedo sandusky and frat boys playing touch butt. And that’s bad, very bad. Let’s get that Frackville Chief of Police to investigate. He goes in head first.
Plumprump
How bout that girardville cop that stepped down after he was caught masturbating in the municipal office? I heard Ashland made him their Chief. Makes sense since they had that DARE counseler who liked to private message young boys about sexy time for mayor.
Coolsunglasseskane
Don’t forget about that horny pedo roamer in Mt Carmel that followed a child into her home while parents were present. Bold pedo roamer. Wnep refused to report on this one. At least he got arrested eventually. Lots of people in the area look the other way. Must be lots of pedos in positions of power.
Wayne S
What do you expect from a place that harbored a sick sick man for 25 years. Its nothing but a scam, the entire psu system. but as usual, small town pa folk get fooled and look the other way!
A Day late, a life short, but pretty impressive
But where was this tough DA. when all this hazing was going on before this adult’s death?
Wayne S
unfortunately the most skilled DA in centre county history, disappeared in early 2015 and was never seen since. unreal what goes on in here.
Wayne S
unfortunately the most skilled DA in centre county history, disappeared in early 2005 and was never seen since. unreal what goes on in here.