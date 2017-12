Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- A suspicious device disrupted business at a gas station and convenience store in Monroe County on Friday night.

According to police, the suspicious device was discovered on top of one of the gas pumps at Wawa near Blakeslee.

A bomb squad from Scranton police was called to the scene but found that it was a travel coffee mug with wires inside.

Police say there is no danger at the business in Monroe County.