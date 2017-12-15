× Alleged Campus Shooter Suspected in Other Crimes

EAST STROUDSBURG — One of the people charged with the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver on the campus of East Stroudsburg University may also be responsible for a number of other crimes on campus.

Authorities say Israel Berrios, 17, could be behind a number of crimes that happened on campus during the fall semester, including some recent thefts.

In light of these events, more security will be added to campus and cameras will be installed over winter break.

Students we spoke to say they feel safer knowing Berrios is locked up.

Berrios admitted to pulling the trigger of a shotgun that killed Richard Labar, 58, of East Stroudsburg, earlier this week on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

Berrios is also suspected of being behind more crimes that happened on campus.

“Yeah, I think it’s better that he’s not out there doing stuff anymore. It makes campus a little more safer now,” said sophomore Kyle Fulmer.

University Police Chief William Parish couldn’t go into detail about what specific crimes Berrios is being connected to but he did say it involved thefts and assaults that occurred during the fall semester.

“We were already investigating that angle. When this occurred, it was a very short leap based on the totality to at least believe he had some involvement and we were able to ship numerous reports up to state police on that morning so that during their interview on the shooting, they also brought these cases up and he made admissions to several of those cases and there are still more for us to put together,” Chief Parish explained.

In light of recent events on campus, university officials say they are taking a number of different safety precautions to make sure students feel safe. They will be adding more police patrols and installing security cameras over winter break

“You can be 100 percent safe, the chief of police can tell you, you are 100 percent safe, but if you don’t feel safe there is still a problem and we have to address that,” Parish said.

Students say they are happy the campus is taking a proactive approach to enhance safety.

“At least they are doing it now and aren’t going to push it off anymore,” said Madelon Kalkhuys.

“It’s a big help because it’s really dark around here at night,” Fulmer added.

Berrios has not yet been charged with those other crimes that occurred on campus, but university police say they are working with the Monroe County district attorney’s office and state police to provide them with that information.