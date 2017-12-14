Walmart Parking Lot Shooter Gets More Than 100 Years in Prison, Morbid Tattoo Revealed

WILKES-BARRE -- The man found guilty of shooting up a Walmart parking lot has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Scott Sargent will spend the rest of his life in prison. He was sentenced to 179 to 358 years Thursday morning at the Luzerne County Courthouse following that October 2015 shootout at the Walmart parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Sargent was found guilty on numerous attempted murder charges in October.
New and disturbing aspects of the case came to light at the sentencing hearing. The prosecutor in the case announced in open court that Sargent recently received a disturbing tattoo on his forearm.
"We learned that he received a tattoo with five tombstones with the names of his victims that survived his attack, with a skeleton skull over the tombstones. We had investigators photograph it and that was used in his sentencing today. I thought the tattoo was deplorable. I think it's disrespectful but it speaks volumes of who he is and what his intentions were that day," said prosecutor Jarrett Ferentino.
The wife of an officer involved in the shootout with Sargent agreed.
"That tattoo is very appalling. I'm very disturbed that someone could actually do something like that," said Stacey Bouton, wife of Officer Brian Bouton.
Sargent had no comment in court.
9 comments
Blister licker
How about we question how this inmate was allowed to decorate his arm while in county lockup? Don’t the guards babysit anymore?
Confused
But he didn’t kill anyone. People that do actually kill get far less than him.
LG
Well he sure as hell tried to kill people. Are you saying he received too much time? Would you like to have him come live with you or live anywhere near you? This time Justice was servered as far as the murderes out there who have basically only got a slap on wrist you’re right that’s ridiculous but as far as this case goes he deserves every bit of his sentence
Malcom
That’s all he got.
Writer Girl
Did he know this officer and other people he shot at? A very hateful person who is where he belongs. Adios.
Jennifer McDonough
A few french fries short of a happy meal
Marvin
Wasted taxpayer money, hang the idiot
Writer Girl
Yes, what is the point of giving someone 100+ years? They know he did this, so execute him within the week.
John Williams
Grind him into fertilizer!