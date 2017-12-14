Vigil Held in Sunbury for Sandy Hook Victims

Posted 10:56 pm, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55PM, December 14, 2017

SUNBURY -- Thursday marked the five year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and folks in Sunbury came together to ask lawmakers to do more to end gun violence.

The event, which took place at the Sunbury YMCA, was held by Everytown for Gun Safety to honor the lives of the 20 children and six educators that were killed five years ago in Connecticut.

The event was one of more than 200 similar events held across the county to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

A teacher who worked at Columbine during the school shooting there says too little had changed to prevent similar tragedies.

"It breaks my heart that I know what those people are going through every time I see it. Sometimes I can listen to more information than other times. Sometimes it throws me right back into just sobbing in the car if I hear the next report on the radio and it's just unbelieve to me that it's still happening. More and more often," said Erin Yust-Brown of Lewisburg.

The vigil included remarks from community leaders, a poetry reading and quiet reflection in Northumberland County.

