Therapy Donkeys Help Salvation Army Bell Ringers

Posted 3:07 pm, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:15PM, December 14, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — Salvation Army bell ringers got help Thursday morning from some furry friends.

Therapy donkeys from Young’s Funny Farm were on Public Square helping the Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club raise money and awareness for the Salvation Army.

Folks walking by got a chance to donate to the Red Kettle holiday drive and pet the once-wild donkeys.

The donkeys were part of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burro adoption program.

