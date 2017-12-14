× Therapy Donkeys Help Salvation Army Bell Ringers

WILKES-BARRE — Salvation Army bell ringers got help Thursday morning from some furry friends.

Therapy donkeys from Young’s Funny Farm were on Public Square helping the Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club raise money and awareness for the Salvation Army.

Folks walking by got a chance to donate to the Red Kettle holiday drive and pet the once-wild donkeys.

The donkeys were part of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burro adoption program.