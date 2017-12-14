Talkback 16: Unexcused Absences for State Lawmaker

Posted 6:21 pm, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:00PM, December 14, 2017

Talkback callers are upset that a state lawmaker from Lackawanna County hasn't been showing up for work. Callers are also still sounding off about a city's decision to move a Christmas manger scene after some protests. Plus the strong reaction to the killing of a 58-year-old pizza delivery man in East Stroudsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s