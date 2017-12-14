× Star Wars Fans Out In Full “Force” For Premier Of “The Last Jedi”

MOOSIC — Thursday folks across the country and right here at home were out at their nearest theater to go to a galaxy far, far away.

The second installment of the Star Wars franchise, “The Last Jedi” was released Thursday night and fans came out in full “force” to the Cinemark on Montage Mountain.

“May the force be with you!” shouted a group of young Star Wars fans.

There’s just something about those words that just seems to awaken the inner Jedi in every Star Wars fan.

So, it seems fitting that the second installment in the Star Wars franchise just happens to be called “The Last Jedi”.

At the Cinemark on Montage Mountain, fans were fueled with the force for the movie’s premiere.

“I have been a Star Wars fan for like as long as I can remember,” said Mariane Ferrantino from Luzerne. “I started watching it with my dad and my mom when I was a little kid, just getting to see a new Star Wars movie like every other year is so great.”

“I am very excited, I loved all the Star Wars movies, my dad’s a huge fan,” said Kayla Otero from Nanticoke.

“The Last Jedi” follows “The Force Awakens” which opened in 2015 and was the first new Star Wars movie in 10 years.

A new generation of heroes and villains were introduced and mixed in with some old favorites.

With the exception of Han Solo, most of the characters are returning.

“I’m just going to be happy, this is like a new era coming in, in a way, it’s like they’re finally moving forward with the franchise,” said Frank Ruggiero from Hazleton. “It’s like something new, I’m just hyped to see where they take everything.”

Of course, fans will be really excited to see the original hero, Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, who is seen as the last of the Jedi’s.

“Luke Skywalker, the first and original love of my life, it is going to be amazing to see him back on the big screen,” said Ferrantino.

Two friends from Scranton were getting a double dose, by seeing the double feature of “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”.

“Very, very excited,” said Samuel Goncalbes. “The best part is we get to watch both movies so I’m really excited.”

As for how they expect the movie to be, fans are positive it will be out of this world.

“Really excited, really excited, are you excited?” Michelle Witkowski of Harding asked her friend.

“I’m very excited,” Lisa Falzone of Wyoming.