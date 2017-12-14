Officials Sentenced for Stealing from Union
SCRANTON — Two union officers in Luzerne County have been sentenced for stealing from their organization.
Michael Evans, 57, and William Uggiano, 60, both of Wilkes-Barre, were sentenced Wednesday in federal court to two years of probation for stealing funds from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1699 Union.
Evans was ordered to pay $65,775 in restitution and Uggiano was ordered to pay $7,350 in restitution to the union.
They entered into a plea agreement earlier this year.
Federal investigators said Evans and Uggiano, while serving as the president and treasurer respectively, stole more than $68,000 in union funds from Local 1699’s credit union between March 2013 and December 2015.
Pa. Judicial system welcomes crime
Probation and restitution? So where’s the punishment part? Did I misread domething?
Make Me Safe
Always follow the money. Unions used to exist to protect workers. No longer. They are no better than Mafioso.
Look for the union liberal
Now they protect people that should be fired, prevent deserving people from being promoted, and tell all their members to vote democratic. Not to mention the corrupt business agents and how they run the cost of jobs up.