× Officials Sentenced for Stealing from Union

SCRANTON — Two union officers in Luzerne County have been sentenced for stealing from their organization.

Michael Evans, 57, and William Uggiano, 60, both of Wilkes-Barre, were sentenced Wednesday in federal court to two years of probation for stealing funds from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1699 Union.

Evans was ordered to pay $65,775 in restitution and Uggiano was ordered to pay $7,350 in restitution to the union.

They entered into a plea agreement earlier this year.

Federal investigators said Evans and Uggiano, while serving as the president and treasurer respectively, stole more than $68,000 in union funds from Local 1699’s credit union between March 2013 and December 2015.