Man Arrested in Florida in Connection with Berwick Homicide

PORT ORANGE, FL — Police in Florida arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Berwick.

According to The United States Marshals Service, marshals arrested Michael Crimi, 19, on Thursday in Port Orange, Florida.

USMS said the Berwick Police Department had an arrest warrant out for Crimi earlier this week charging him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

The warrant comes after Berwick police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-year-old girl on November 25th. Police say the girl suffered multiple injuries to her head and ultimately died a few days later.

Crimi is being held in Florida until he can be brought back to Columbia County.