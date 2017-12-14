School Closings And Delays

Gas Line Repairs Close Part of Road in Montour County

Posted 2:37 pm, December 14, 2017

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Gas line repairs have closed a stretch of road in Montour County.

Route 54 eastbound in Valley Township, near Danville, is closed between Interstate 80 and Old Valley School Road for emergency gas line repairs, according to PennDOT.

The I-80 eastbound and westbound off-ramps to Route 54 eastbound are also closed.

UGI Utilities is repairing one of its facilities near Route 54.

The closure will likely remain in effect through early evening hours Thursday.

