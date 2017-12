Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of NEPA received a special gift this holiday season.

Kids 4 Kicks/Spikes 4 Tikes, an organization created by Elite Gamespeed, raised money to give a free pair of shoes to every child who's a member of the Boys and Girls club.

Representatives from the organization handed out shoes as a present to the kids on Thursday in Lackawanna County.