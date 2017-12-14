School Closings And Delays

Driver Crashes after Hitting Tow Truck Ramp

Posted 12:01 pm, December 14, 2017, by

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP -- A crash on Routes 6 and 11 in Lackawanna County caused a backup for drivers Thursday when an SUV flipped on its side.

Pictures from the Factoryville Fire Company show the wreck just before 7 a.m. near Keystone College.

State police say a tow truck had stopped to help get a car out of a ditch when the driver of the SUV went partially up the ramp of the rollback and flipped on its side.

The driver told troopers he couldn't see the tow truck because of the snow.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s