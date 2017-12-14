Driver Crashes after Hitting Tow Truck Ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PLUME TOWNSHIP -- A crash on Routes 6 and 11 in Lackawanna County caused a backup for drivers Thursday when an SUV flipped on its side.

Pictures from the Factoryville Fire Company show the wreck just before 7 a.m. near Keystone College.

State police say a tow truck had stopped to help get a car out of a ditch when the driver of the SUV went partially up the ramp of the rollback and flipped on its side.

The driver told troopers he couldn't see the tow truck because of the snow.