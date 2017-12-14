Decorating for the holidays can be hard work. According to the makers of Window Wonderland, it doesn't have to be! The maker claims this is a revolutionary projector that transforms average windows into spectacular holiday displays. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Window Wonderland
-
Does it Really Work: Power Air Fryer XL
-
Does It Really Work: Sockslider
-
Does It Really Work: Super Bright Switch Light
-
Does it Really Work: Climb Cart
-
Does it Really Work: Star Night Laser
-
-
Does it Really Work: TacGlasses
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef
-
Does it Really Work: Better Sponge
-
Does it Really Work: Hurricane Fur Wizard
-
Does It Really Work: End of the Year Raffle
-
-
Does it Really Work: GP66 Miracle Cleaner
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Charge Wallet
-
Does it Really Work: Flawless Facial Hair Remover